$301.5 million Super Lotto jackpot won in Jamaica

A Jamaican is now $301.5 million richer, having hit the Super Lotto jackpot.

Supreme Ventures says one lucky person with a $300 ticket won the jackpot with the winning numbers 03, 14, 25, 33, 35 and Super Ball 02.

The Supreme Ventures’ super jackpot game was hit on Friday, December 11 for draw #1159.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Lotto Super Store in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew.

This is the second Jamaican to win the Super Lotto this year as the previous jackpot was hit on March 13 for $225.5 Million.

It is also the third consecutive win for Jamaica, in a game that is played in six territories across the Caribbean.

The winner will have 90 days to come forward with their winning ticket to claim their prize.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

