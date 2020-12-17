Thu | Dec 17, 2020

Azan employee shot by JDF soldier

Published:Thursday | December 17, 2020 | 4:29 PM
Police on scene at the Azan Supercentre in Crossroad, Kingston, as they carry out investigations into the shooting of Azan employee by an off-duty soldier.

Police and Jamaica Defence Force personnel are currently on scene at the Azan Supercentre in Crossroads, Kingston, following the shooting of an employee by an off-duty soldier.

Kamaal Azan, the store's general manager, confirmed that the employee is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. 

The incident happened about 12:20 p.m at the entrance of the parking lot area. 

The worker was reportedly shot twice and was rushed to the Kingston Public Hospital.

A section of Old Hope Road has since been cordoned.

Investigations are ongoing. 

