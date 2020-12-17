Azan employee shot by JDF soldier
Police and Jamaica Defence Force personnel are currently on scene at the Azan Supercentre in Crossroads, Kingston, following the shooting of an employee by an off-duty soldier.
Kamaal Azan, the store's general manager, confirmed that the employee is currently in hospital undergoing surgery.
The incident happened about 12:20 p.m at the entrance of the parking lot area.
The worker was reportedly shot twice and was rushed to the Kingston Public Hospital.
A section of Old Hope Road has since been cordoned.
Investigations are ongoing.
