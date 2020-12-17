Clarendon men held in St Ann with pig carcasses

Four Clarendon men are now in custody in St Ann after they were held in possession of several carcasses of pigs during a police vehicle search along the Moneague main road this morning.

Reports are that some time after 6 a.m., a team of officers was conducting a vehicle search when a white Toyota station wagon with four men on-board was stopped.

The carcasses were discovered in the trunk of the car.

The men were arrested and are expected to be charged soon.

Deputy Superintendent K. Chambers told The Gleaner that investigations are ongoing as the men have claimed that they are butchers and gave their addresses as Rocky Point in Clarendon.

"The meat was somewhat frozen, so apparently it was being taken into the parish of St Ann. They were caught on the main thoroughfare in Faith's Pen, en route to the parish," Chambers explained.

He added: "They say they got it from Clarendon and they are butchers, so investigations are ongoing."

Consumption of pork and other kinds of meat usually increases at Christmas time.

Earlier this month, some meat suppliers and vendors in St Catherine raised concerns that there might be a shortage of pork this holiday season.

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Floyd Green has indicated that there will, however, be a sufficient supply of tubers and meat for the Christmas period.



Jamaica Broilers, producers of The Best Dressed Chicken, had, a few days earlier, indicated that the company's chicken production level had returned to pre-coronavirus levels, after a two-million kilogrammes boost, putting them in a position to meet the expected increase in demand for Christmas.

