Corporate Hands|ROJ partners with Food For The Poor to distribute care packages

From left, standing: Jeffect Watson, senior duty officer at Mount Olivet Boys’ Home; Haila Gentles, social aid worker at Mount Olivet Boys’ Home; Major Jacqueline Palmer, assistant administrator at Hanbury Children’s Home; Kevin Downswell, gospel artiste and Add Hope ambassador; Captain Soerish Randjiet, administrator at Windsor Lodge Children’s Home; Andrei Roper, brand manager for Restaurants of Jamaica; and Juliette Genas-Folkes, manager at New Vision Children’s Home. Restaurants of Jamaica through its Add Hope Initiative has partnered with Food For The Poor’s Angel of Hope Initiative to donate over 1,300 meal vouchers in care packages to 26 children’s homes across the island.