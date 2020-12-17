Doctor’s Cave clubhouse renamed in honour of Hart

WESTERN BUREAU:

THE CLUBHOUSE at the world-famous Doctor’s Cave Bathing Club has been renamed in honour of the late Montego Bay businessman and philanthropist, Antony ‘Tony’ Hart.

In a sand-lit ceremony complemented by a backdrop of the sun fading in the west, an intimate group of family members and club staff witnessed the historic unveiling of a plaque by Hart’s widow Sheila, while his son Mark Hart became overwhelmed with emotions on Monday.

Janet Birch, who worked with Hart who was credited for his foresight in developing Montego Freeport, reminisced on the 30 years she had known him, tagging him an astute negotiator, who was phenomenal with figures. She credits him with Doctor’s Cave’s success, lauding him for valuing the staff at the facility.

Hart, she said, was the person who recommended the introduction of a pension scheme and health insurance for the staff, because he felt too many persons worked most of their lives ended up having to beg years later.

Birch acknowledged that Hart was more than deserving of the gratitude and accolades bestowed upon him by the staff at the Jimmy Cliff Boulevard beach, owing to the long history his family has had with the facility.

Doctor’s Cave Bathing Club was actually a gift to Montego Bay by Hart’s maternal great-grandfather, Alexander McCatty. In 2003, the late businessman undertook massive renovation of the club, which by then had fallen into serious disrepair. “It is due to his vision the club is thriving today; the facility is a true heartbeat of our city, and revenue from our operations funds many charitable causes throughout the parish of St James,” stated trustee and Hart’s niece Kathryn May in her tribute.

Hart, who died in August, was also recognised by Lisa Watt, a trustee, who said he had left Jamaica and Montego Bay in a better way than he had found it.

“His legacy will last for many generations to come,” said Watt, adding that she rejoices because she was privileged to have known him, and to have shared his dream for the 114-year-old landmark attraction flocked by thousands of tourists from all over the world annually.

“May his spirit of bravery and boldness enable us to dream big dreams and have the conviction of our souls to fulfil them,” Watt noted.

Hart’s daughter Wendy, in her response on behalf of her family, spoke of her father’s love for the city of Montego Bay, which equalled his love for Doctor’s Cave. “He was always interested in history and he would tell us stories when we were children about his great-grandfather Dr McCatty going to swim at the original caves.”

She revealed that he was he was even more passionate about change and new ideas. And when he realised that Doctor’s Cave was one of the economic engines of Montego Bay, he seized the chance for transformation.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com