Earth Today | Saint Lucia ratifies environmental agreement, earns kudos from local NGO

SAINT LUCIA became the 10th country to ratify the historic Escazú Agreement on December 1 this year, marking what many see as a significant development for access to information in the area of environmental conservation.

The development preceded the hosting of the second meeting of the signatory countries to the Escazú Agreement, held virtually from December 9-10, under the auspices of the government of Antigua and Barbuda. The meeting also coincided with International Day for Human Rights Defenders on December 9, and International Human Rights Day on December 10.

“The agreement is not just an environmental agreement; it is also a human rights agreement, because it is the only agreement in Latin America and the Caribbean with provisions to protect environmental defenders. It also acknowledges the right people have to live in a healthy environment,’ noted a release from the Saint Lucia National Trust.

“The agreement promotes access to information, public participation, and access to justice in environmental matters, and this significant meeting will allow the 24 countries that have signed on to continue discussing the issues to be addressed at the first meeting of the Conference of the Parties, possibilities for cooperation and strategies for the Escazú Agreement’s prompt entry into force and its effective implementation. The agreement enters into force upon ratification by 11 countries,” it added.

Raising awareness

Karetta Crooks Charles, communications and advocacy officer of the Saint Lucia National Trust and alternate elected representative of the public (Escazú Agreement), was elated at the news that Saint Lucia had ratified the Agreement.

“It has been eight years since the Saint Lucia National Trust has been advocating for Saint Lucia to first sign then ratify this important people-centred agreement,” she noted.

“As the main environmental conservation non-governmental organisation on the island, we continued to raise awareness about the agreement amongst our members, students and the wider public through jingles, animations, infographics, press releases, talk shows, and consultations,” she added.

There is no question of the value the effective implementation of the Escazú Agreement will bring.

“We believe, in the long run, it will allow us to access information and create a peaceful space for us to participate meaningfully in decisions that will affect our natural resources. Sadly, many times we have been misunderstood and labelled as contentious when we try to advocate on environmental issues, Escazú will hopefully nurture an atmosphere of greater understanding between the government and those who seek to sustainably safeguard our environment,” Crooks Charles said.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the government of Saint Lucia as we pledge to continue the collaboration to ensure that Escazú is a functional agreement that will raise the standards of environmental governance on the island,” she said further.