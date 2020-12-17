Fisherman hopes to overcome paralysis after near-fatal dive

A dive nine months ago near the Pedro Bank, off the island’s southwest coast, almost cost Dwyer Robinson his life, leaving him wheelchair-dependent. Despite his slow recovery, he remains very eager to get back to hustling for his family.

The Portmore, St Catherine, resident spends most mornings absorbing the sun to dissolve nitrogen bubbles trapped in his body.

Robinson, 46, developed decompression sickness, otherwise called ‘the bends’, just a few days before Jamaica recorded its first COVID-19 case in March.

The father of three said he was diving in 100 feet of water when a heavy current swept him away. The seasoned diver managed to resurface and was assisted into the boat by his captain, but he was unconscious.

He was taken to the Lionel Town Hospital in Clarendon, where he spent three months. For several weeks after being discharged, he was on bed rest at home because he was paralysed.

“Mi get a head lick and a spinal lick,” said Robinson, who now suffers memory loss as a result of the incident.

Robinson underwent a procedure to rid himself of the trapped gas at a marine lab in St Ann. However, as it took him a month to raise the $150,000 to access the treatment, the delay made the process more challenging and it was not successful in removing all the air bubbles.

Since the accident, Robinson has been in constant pain, but he pushes himself daily to try and regain his strength and walk again. He has been making progress, and some mornings, he asks his nine-year-old daughter to sit in the wheelchair so that it won’t topple over as he tries to push it through Phoenix Vista in Gregory Park, Portmore, where they live.

“People like me get lick and they lie down for all seven years. Dem lie down one place and they can’t move. They take it to heart when they realise that they can’t go back out and make them money and hustle again,” said Robinson, whose two brothers are also divers. “I know God a go help me to go back out there and dive and finance my yutes.”

SUPPORT FROM SPOUSE

Since he is unable to work, his spouse of 18 years, Candace Samuels, has been the sole breadwinner. If has been rough for the fish vendor, who used to depend on Robinson to supply her with a regular catch to sell at the Jamworld Fishing Village in Portmore.

She broke down in tears when she heard what had happened to the father of her children.

“I was here wondering why I’m not hearing from him because when he goes to sea, he spends like two or three days, and I know that actually a week coming and I’m not hearing from him,” she recounted.

When she heard that he was at the Lionel Town Hospital, she made arrangements so she could be by his side and assisted in raising the funds so he could receive treatment at the marine lab. They are still working towards paying back the loans and are hoping that they can get a boat engine.

Now that Robinson can move his hands, he is anticipating going back to sea to fish.

“I’m still here fighting for the family, trying to make two ends meet,” said Samuels.

