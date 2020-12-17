Jamaican jerk vendor dies following shooting incident in Trinidad

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Dec. 16, CMC – Neil Johnson, a 46-year-old Jamaican who lived in Trinidad for over 14 years, died on Tuesday night at hospital due to complications after being shot on Sunday along the Brian Lara Promenade.

The police say they have since detained a man and are expecting to charge him for murder later this week or early next week.

Reports are that Johnson, originally from Clarendon, was at work at a food cart that specialises in jerk chicken – when a gunman walked up to him and opened fire.

The gunman ran off but persons on the promenade alerted the police on duty nearby who quickly ran after and apprehended the suspect.

Johnson was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was stabilised while the suspect was taken to the police station where he was questioned.

Johnson died shortly afterwards.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

