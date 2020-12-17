JDF brings joy to veterans through Christmas treat

Members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) along with the Royal Air Forces Association Jamaica 580 Branch, yesterday prepared and distributed food packages as part of its annual Christmas treat in honour of veterans.

"Under normal circumstances this event would draw a large gathering to show appreciation and support for those who have served; however, this scaled-down version of the event reflected the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," the JDF said.

In attendance were the Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Rocky Meade and former Chief of Staff, Major General (Ret'd) Robert Neish.

The event took place at Curphey Place, Swallowfield in Kingston.

