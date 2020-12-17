Long Pond disputed land saga gathering steam - Everglades flexing muscles against small farmers​

WESTERN BUREAU:

The saga surrounding the ownership of former sugar lands at Long Pond in Trelawny has once again reared its ugly head and indications are that a showdown is looming between Everglades Farms Limited, which has a lease for the property, and farmers, who are now occupying the lands under a separate government-sanctioned arrangement

Clive Bennett, one of the 150 farmers who have leased lands from All-Island Cane Farmers Association (AICFA), had the perimeter fence surrounding his leased property torn down by an agent, who is said to be representing the principal of Everglades Farms. The agent also posted a sign stating, ‘No Trespassing’.

When The Gleaner spoke to an aggrieved Bennett, he said he had initiated legal action against Everglades Farms as he deemed the action that was taken as being illegal and he intends to recover the cost for the destruction of property through the courts

“I leased the land from All-Island Cane Farmers Association through their representative Nigel Myrie,” said Bennett. “I fulfilled all that was required of me, including the payment of $5,000 per acre. Now that Everglades has come wielding their big stick and tearing down fences and threatening prosecution, I intend to meet them in court.”

Prior to the situation becoming contentious, Prime Minister Andrew Holness promised that 3,600 acres of sugar lands would be leased to small farmers as part of an effort to help farmers displaced by the closure of the Long Pond Sugar Factory to create an avenue to sustain themselves and their families.

According to Myrie, the promised 3,600 acres of land was turned over to AICFA by Sugar Company of Jamaica Holdings (SCJH), which created the scope for the lands to be turned over to the farmers.

FACTORY CLOSURE

“Everglades is the one trespassing. They lost all ownership of the land when they breached an agreement between them and the Government,” Myrie told The Gleaner. “The agreement related to how the land would change hands if the factory was closed. I have a copy of the agreement.”

However, Andrew Hussey, a top executive of Everglades Farms, is contending that they still own the lands, which they had acquired in a lease arrangement with the Government in 2009.

“We have a 50-year lease of the lands, 39 of which are still outstanding,” said Hussey. “There has been no separation plan between ourselves and SCJH. Until a survey has been conducted to establish boundaries and a separation plan has been agreed on, we still own the land.”

When Agriculture Minister Floyd Green was contacted for a comment on the matter, which Myrie said he is preparing to adjudicate in court, he said he is aware of the commitment that the Government had made with the farmers and he believes that commitment will remain intact.

“The Government made a commitment to the small farmers and have no intentions of backing down,” said Green.