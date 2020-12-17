Six shot, three fatally, in Clarendon

Six people, including a pregnant woman, were shot in Effortville, Clarendon, last night.

Residents say explosions were heard about 8 p.m.

It is reported that three of the victims have since succumbed to their injuries.

Police on the scene told The Gleaner that persons on their way from church were also attacked in the gun rage.

Two of the deceased have since been identified as Evriel Mitchell otherwise known as Cootie, a baker and mason of Leon Avenue and Michael Henry also known as Shutty, a taxi driver.

A woman who reportedly went outside upon hearing the explosions was also killed on her veranda. She has been identified as Janet Mundle-Reeves.

Henry's 95-year-old father had to be rushed to the hospital following news of his death.

According to residents, Henry and Mitchell were having a discussion when they were pounced upon by gunmen who demanded phones.

An aunt of the pregnant woman told our news team that the expectant mother is in serious condition and is undergoing surgery.

Investigations are ongoing.

