Works continue to complete Washington Boulevard road repairs

The National Works Agency (NWA) says it will be continuing road repair works along a section of Washington Boulevard, St Andrew today.

The activities will be concentrated in the vicinity of Cooreville Gardens and will affect the use of the extreme right and right turning lanes onto Duhaney Drive.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says the works are scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and should be completed within a four-hour window.

He explains that this is the completion of final pavement works which started along the 400-meter section between Coleyville Avenue and the Cooreville Gardens intersection last weekend.

The works undertaken by the NWA so far involve the backfilling and compaction of trenches dug for the waterline works as well as the application of a first layer of asphalt.

"Motorists may experience traffic delays as a result of the planned works. The activities, however, should be completed ahead of evening peak traffic. Motorists are being reminded to obey the instructions of flag persons and posted warning signs when travelling along the work area," a statement from the agency read.

