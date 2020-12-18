Advertorial | New fixed-mobile packages hit Jamaican market

Jamaican consumers are set to benefit from new fixed-mobile bundles from communications and entertainment provider, Flow.

The announcement was made by country manager, Stephen Price at the launch of the company’s new integrated DO IT bundles.

The new plans bring together fixed Internet, landline, mobile service and TV streaming into one bundle, effectively changing the way in which Jamaicans purchase their communications and entertainment services.

The move to integrate fixed and mobile services is in keeping with the trend of major international telecommunications industry players and customer demand for a single provider for all their communications and entertainment services.

“In 2019, we changed the game in mobile and we are disrupting the market again. Jamaicans are living through a challenging time and it has propelled us to rethink our products and processes so that we deliver the best to our customers. As we continue to enable progress through connectivity, our team worked tirelessly to develop these DO IT bundles which provide consumers with greater control, flexibility and affordability for all their communication and entertainment needs,” said Price.

According to Paul Evans, Acting Director, Fixed/Fixed Mobile Convergence, Flow is differentiating itself from the rest of the market.

"With these plans, we are demonstrating that we understand our customers’ needs, and we are delivering what they’ve been asking for. Our DO IT plans are built on providing overall value to our customers - not just cost, speed or service.

“We’re really excited about this game-changing direction. When a customer signs up for any of our DO IT plans, they will also enjoy a 50% discount on their 8GB and Unlimited postpaid mobile plan when it is added to their fixed services bundle. This is what we call double the value, double the benefits and double the experience in one bundle from one service provider,” Evans said.

The concept of fixed-mobile convergence, where consumers can bundle their fixed services with their mobile service at extremely competitive rates, is new to the Jamaican marketplace.

Price continued, “we’ve brought another first to the Jamaican market. With these new plans, our customers can stay connected to the people, places, and things that matter most, whether they’re at home or on the go. Our customers will also enjoy increased reliability and enhanced service thanks to countless network upgrades and a prioritised customer experience.”

Customers can select from four bundles – DO IT, DO IT NOW, DO IT MORE and DO IT ALL.

In addition to saving 50% on their mobile plan when they sign up for the DO IT MORE or DO IT ALL Bundle, customers also get a great deal on a Samsung Tab T500 device for the low price of $3,999 discounted from $26,000.

Commenting on the deal, Evans stated that “At Flow, we are committed to supporting our customers in meaningful ways as they navigate these challenging times. This is just our way of once again highlighting that we are in this together and Flow is here with you.”

- Advertorial