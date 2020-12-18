Alleged chain robber killed in downtown Kingston

An alleged chain grabber was killed in downtown Kingston yesterday afternoon.

According to the police, Andre Whyte, 26, a labourer of a St Mary address, stole a gold chain along Orange Street.

He was chased by citizens who accosted him and inflicted stab wounds.

He managed to escape their grasp and ran off.

However, he was later found dead on a handcart in the Queens Market with stab wounds to the region of his right side.

Since the onset of the Christmas season, the police say they have embarked on special anti-robbery initiatives to ensure Jamaicans are safe during the period.

Police Commissioner Antony Anderson, in a recent interview, said he is aware of mounting concerns regarding increases in robberies and thefts, noting that these crimes have been largely committed in public spaces by persons on motorcycles and to a lesser extent, motorists and some pedestrians.

"In response to these (crimes) and this threat, we have special robbery initiatives focusing on the shopping and other commercial areas, including markets, and these are under way."

He continued: "Additionally, overt and covert teams across the divisions will be targeting these motorcyclists, as well as other persons seeking to carry out these robberies."

Anderson also encouraged citizens to focus on their personal safety as they venture out during the yuletide season to carry out their activities.

