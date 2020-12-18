Branch of the future: Scotiabank reopens renovated facility

Now celebrating 131 years of unbroken service to Jamaica, Scotiabank has officially unveiled its newly redesigned and renovated flagship branch in downtown Kingston.

With an investment of $1.5 billion, the new, ultra-modern banking facility was described as the “branch of the future”. Scotiabank has also opened its new Premium and Corporate and Commercial Banking Centres – located on the second floor of its landmark headquarters in downtown Kingston.

A key feature of the new branch is an expanded ABM Zone with seven intelligent deposit machines where customers can make deposits, activate and PIN new cards, pay loans, transfer funds and even purchase US dollars in a safe, well-lit, self-contained area 24 hours per day.

Another novel feature is the Social Zone outfitted with iPads to allow interested customers to conduct transactions and learn how to use digital banking.

David Noel, who has served in the bank’s most senior leadership role since 2017, shared that “the significant investment in the branch headquarters is a key signal that the bank remains committed to Jamaica as one of the key markets in our global bank”.

He also highlighted that the physical transformation of its office spaces is complemented by a new internal cultural shift for the bank’s employees.

“We also made significant investments in our head office facility adopting an Activity Based Work philosophy which offers our staff the flexibility to choose work settings based on the nature of the work they are doing at any given time,” he explained.

The modern amenities promote both collaboration and efficiency and this is expected to drive greater productivity and improve the bank’s ability to deliver quality service to customers.