Bunting takes seat in Senate

Peter Murcott Bunting, the one time leadership hopeful for the People's National Party (PNP) took the Oath of Allegiance a short while ago in Gordon House, completing the slate of eight Opposition senators.

Bunting, who took his seat as Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate, was welcomed by his colleagues on both sides of the political divide.

The Oath of Allegiance came after delays attributed to a stalemate between Norman Horne and the PNP over his appointment.

Horne was appointed by former Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips, but could not take his seat in the Senate as he did not relinquish his United States citizenship.

After a squabble between Horne and the party, the former PNP treasurer informed the Governor General that he would not take up his seat as an Opposition senator.

Persons with dual citizenship with the exception of Commonwealth citizens, are barred from being appointed to the legislature based on provisions in the Jamaican constitution.

After being installed as Opposition Leader, Mark Golding had appointed his long-time colleague and friend, Bunting, to the Senate.

Bunting was welcomed by Senate president Tom Tavares Finson, Leader of Government Business Kamina Johnson Smith and his predecessor Donna Scott Mottley.

Bunting, a former Cabinet minister, lost his Manchester Central seat in the last general election.

