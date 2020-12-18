Four more COVID-19 deaths, 71 new cases

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has revealed that four more persons have died from COVID-19 on Thursday, pushing the tally to 283.

The deceased are: a 71-year-old female from Clarendon, a 41-year-old female from Manchester, a 94-year-old female from St James and a 73-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew.

Two other deaths are under investigation.

The number of new infections increased by 71 yesterday, bringing the total to 12,039 with 2,932 of them being active.

The ages of the new cases range from to 14 days to 98 years old.

Meanwhile, 143 more persons have recovered from COVID-19, bringing that tally to 8,668.

Eleven people are critically ill and 15 are deemed moderately ill. Some 89 persons are in hospital.

