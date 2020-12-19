Cops target human traffickers in Half-Way Tree

An operation targeted at dismantling human trafficking swooped down on alleged sex shops in Half-Way Tree last night.

Several men were rounded up and questioned before being released by cops from the Anti-trafficking in Persons Unit of the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch, after a raid of a Burlington Road entity.

A source explained that the planned operation began before the 10:00 p.m. curfew and was targeted at rescuing young women from victimisation by human traffickers.

The entity was one of two locations targeted by the law men, the source said. Another entity on Dumbarton Avenue, which the police strongly believe is involved in the business of sex and human trafficking, was also raided.

"This is an ongoing initiative. We are targeting them, because we don't want the little girls to be trafficked and so, that is the mission we are on," the source said.

