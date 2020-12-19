GoodHeart | Elma Thompson giving back through every means possible

Elma Thompson is not your typical entrepreneur. The owner and operator of Ms T’s Hardware and Variety Store, known as ‘Miss T’ and ‘Miss Lily’, is no stranger to those living in and around Retirement in St James. In fact, her selfless pursuit of helping others has made the ‘Supreme Hero’ an inspiring figure within the community.

As one of four organisations selected by the Supreme Ventures Foundation, her business and philanthropy are getting a much-needed boost through training, additional resources and funding. It could not have come at a better time, as Thompson is currently providing employment for members of her community. As a craft maker, Thompson produces handmade items, such as embroidered place mats and pot holders, which she sells with her employees to different outlets and hotels in Montego Bay, Negril, Kingston and Ocho Rios.

She is also building a house for a mother of six children. The mother had approached Thompson at the Peace Temple Assembly of God, where she worships, asking for assistance. Though not having the resources at the time, she was committed to assisting. It wasn’t long before Thompson was actually fulfilling this wish, building this community member a house.

“We spoke to our pastor and other members of the church,” she said, and everything was set into motion.

COVID-19 threatened to throw a wrench in the plans but work on the home is ongoing, and when people heard what was happening, they extended a helping hand. Now, the foundation is complete and the handover scheduled for next month.

“If all goes well, I’m expecting to have a handover by the end of January. Supreme Ventures [Foundation] is going to come in, and I am asking for other donations, so we will see,” she said as she expressed gratitude to Supreme Venture Foundation, her church and community members.

Thompson is often working on multiple projects. As a minister of the gospel, she has the unique opportunity of being in a position to both hear and help. “I’m a people person so whenever there is a need and I can help, I will do it “ she humbly told The Gleaner.

“I always tell people, I never beg for myself, but I’ll beg for other people.”

In September, she purchased a sewing machine with the assistance of her son and the Supreme Ventures Foundation. With that purchase, she was able to sew masks. Proceeds from the sale of those masks helped to purchase a Digicel device, which was donated to a family in October for their children’s online schooling.

She is also still providing uniforms, free of cost, for those unable to afford it. She has never charged for her sewing services. As she loves to say, she sees a need and helps where she can. Once parents purchase the fabric, thread and buttons, she sews the uniforms.

The vice-president of the Retirement Community Development Committee Benevolent Society continues to expand her outreach. Though some of her usual activities, including coordinating sports competitions and summer camp programmes have been impacted by the pandemic, feeding programmes for the children and elderly of the community and helping to build homes, are still a focus.

