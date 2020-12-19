New St James JPs urged to shun corruption

WESTERN BUREAU:

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck says justices of the peace (JPs) who are not being thorough in exercising due diligence in performing their duties are allowing criminals to get away with illicitly obtaining documents such as driver’s licences and multiple passports in different names.

In declaring that JPs should be above reproach, the justice minister said they should be of unquestionable integrity and should be committed to promoting and protecting the rights of individuals.

“Don’t be a part of that (illegal activities) problem,” said Chuck, as he admonished and charged the 45 newly commissioned JPs in St James, during their installation ceremony in Montego Bay on Wednesday.

According to Chuck, JPs who continue the unscrupulous practice of authorising documents and photographs of persons they don’t know are contributing to a myriad of problems, including the country’s corruption problem, which badly needs fixing.

“If you do (authorised unverified documents), you may well become a part of the problem, because, when you do and you don’t take care to make sure that what you are doing is above board and that you know the person, you open the opportunity for such persons to be corrupt,” argued Chuck.

Chuck further noted that such unprofessional conduct is often the gateway to corruption, especially when JPs sign a photograph and documents for individuals who go on to use them fraudulently.

“That is why you have far too many criminals driving around the place with several driver’s licences,” said Chuck. “You have far too many criminals with several passports and it’s only nowadays that the passport office is using facial recognition that it is picking up that quite a number of persons have several passports.”

“One person having two, sometimes six passports, and it is when they check on the applications, regrettably, it is JPs who have witnessed those signatures, witnessed those pictures,” added Chuck.

Honour, Professionalism

Bishop Conrad Pitkin, the custos of St James and the man who is responsible for the JPs in St James, encouraged the new JPs to serve their community and country with honour and professionalism, as it is the right thing to do.

“You must act professionally, fairly, diligently, and expeditiously at all times, and you are to take an active interest in the civic, cultural, social and moral welfare of your community,” said Pitkin. “You are to promote the principles of good governance and good citizenship.”

The custos also lauded the new JPs for coming forward to serve their country, pointing out that their decision is arguably the most important one they have made in the name of their country. “At the forefront of your responsibilities, I implore you to continue to be the men and women who will be actively needed as role models with standards of dignity, as you seek to improve good conduct and ethical principles in your community,” added Pitkin.

