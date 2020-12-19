PwC Jamaica gifts 45 tablets to Holy Family students

GRADE SIX students at Holy Family Infant and Primary School achieved 100 per cent tech accessibility, following a donation of 45 tablets from past student Bruce Scott, partner at PwC Jamaica, and his fellow PwC partners, to the institution.

According to Principal Christopher Wright, the cohort of grade six students had a participation level of approximately 30 per cent in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then shortly after the contribution of tablets for the students on the Programme of Advancement through Health and Education (PATH), that figure increased to approximately 43 per cent and then rose again to 52 per cent as parents began to take their own initiatives. However, with the donation from PwC Jamaica, the participation level of the grade six students will be 100 per cent. This achievement left Wright feeling upbeat about the school’s future.

“When you think about school administration, especially at a school like Holy Family, in such an environment where children are unable to provide and afford even a fundraising activity, in order for the school to be successful we have to merge and forge partnerships,” noted Wright.

“Strong partnerships ensure the children can get some of things they are unable to access; and so I am very very elated at this time. And we are looking forward to the many things that will be made possible with this partnership. It warms my heart even further as it’s led by somebody [Bruce Scott] who can intimately relate to a school like this and the children who are struggling financially.”

Principal Wright also shared that outside of the need for tablets, connectivity stands as a major challenge for some students. “Some persons have issues at home as it relates to connectivity. And we have tried to rectify that to the best of our ability as a school, but there are children that live a bit of a distance away from here and that poses a challenge with connectivity and so forth. So we hope that the parents will be smart and use their initiative to provide what is needed and necessary at this time for the children to be connected and to not only have a tablet as a toy but as a tool.”

The parents who were in attendance at the presentation ceremony at the school expressed sentiments of gratitude and relief for the donation made by PwC Jamaica.

Derrick Jones, a father of two young girls at Holy Family, expressed similar sentiments while highlighting the importance of children having access to a tablet.