Rehabilitation centre gets a lifeline

WESTERN BUREAU:

The Chances Rehabilitation Centre, which operates two separate compounds in Eastern Hanover, has been given a two-week lifeline by authorities as the debate rages as to whether or not they will be allowed to continue operating.

The centre, which accommodates four mentally challenged persons, which includes four females, formerly operated in St James but was ordered closed by the St James Health Department, which was, among other things, concerned about the health situation.

Without the knowledge and consent of the Hanover municipal authorities and the parish health department, the owners of the facilities pulled out of St James and started operating from three buildings in the districts of Chigwell, and Rejoin, in the eastern section of Hanover.

Following an initial inspection of the facilities, one of the buildings was ordered closed by the Hanover Health Department (HHD), because the conditions were deemed unsuitable. The matter was subsequently brought to the attention of the Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC), which expressed deep concerns about allowing the centre to continue operating.

However, following a three and a half-hour meeting on Wednesday, which was attended by Lucea’s Mayor Sheridan Samuels, a representative from the Hanover police; Medical Officer of Health for Hanover, Dr Kaushal Singh; a representative from the Hanover Fire Department; Inspector of Poor for Hanover Neika Edram; Disaster Preparedness Coordinator Keniesha Stennett-Dunbar; founder and administrator of Chances Rehabilitation Centre, Natalie Reid; and other stakeholders, the conditions at the facility were thoroughly assessed before the two-week lifeline was given.

CONCERNS RAISED

Among the concerns highlighted in the meeting were the ongoing works to upgrade the facility to acceptable standards and the fact that a part of the centre is located in Chigwell, a declared disaster zone, with a long history of homes, including one being used by the centre being submerged during flood rains.

At the end of the meeting, while it was decided that, out of social and humanitarian concerns, consideration would be given for the centre to continue to operate, it must abide by the conditions laid down by the various agencies, to include the municipal and health authorities.

“Bear in mind that this is not a permanent fix. It is just to give Chances an opportunity to improve on what is happening at the facility,” said Edram, who had previously described the facility as a disaster waiting to happen.

Samuels, who is also chairman of the HMC, described the meeting as fruitful in some respects, but he emphasised the need for the centre to conform to the various regulations.

“Good things came out of this meeting,” said Samuels, who instructed all the relevant agencies to issue all the necessary notices so that the facility’s administrators are fully instructed as to what they need to do.

“Go there and look at what is happening and what has to be done from the HMC perspective. Serve the notices that you have to serve, because we are here and we do not want it to be said that breaches happen here and there and we did not serve. So serve all the notices for them to regularise … serve the notices and give them the timeline,” said Samuels.

He also instructed that follow-up meetings should be held with the operators of the centre, to analyse their intentions to meet the required standards to keep them in compliance.

“Within 14 days, we will come back here and decide the fate of Chances Rehabilitation Centre” said Samuels.

