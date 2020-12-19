Temporary residency programme being reviewed by cabinet

Andrew Wynter, chief executive officer of the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), says international travellers will soon be able to live and work in Jamaica under a temporary residency programme.

He said the programme will accommodate international visitors seeking temporary stay until COVID-19 conditions in their country of origin have been brought under control.

According to Wynter, visitors will enjoy the privileges of living and working in the country for upwards of a year, with the possibility of extending their stay without having to worry about their immigration status.

He said the details of the programme have been submitted to cabinet for review.

"With the temporary residency we know some persons, because of the pandemic, they would want to stay in Jamaica for a year. This will allow them to live in Jamaica and work without worrying about any immigration status," Wynter said.

He said PICA, which is an executive agency of the Ministry of National Security, is anxiously awaiting the government's approval of the protocols to grant temporary residency.

"As soon as that is approved, certainly that is another product and service that the agency is happy to provide for our visitors, guests, and other persons who come into the country," Wynter said.

He revealed that in 2019, more than 4,000 people were granted Jamaican citizenship. He is urging foreign nationals who wish to become Jamaican residents to apply for permanent residency or naturalised citizenship.

