Two more COVID deaths raise tally to 285; 96 new cases, 144 recover

Fatalities from COVID-19 in Jamaica are climbing closer to 300, following the confirmation of two more deaths from the disease yesterday.

The number of deaths from the infectious disease is now 285.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reports that the latest victims are an 80 year-old man from St Catherine and a 76 year-old woman from Trelawny.

Two more deaths were added to the ministry's list of fatalities being investigated, putting the total deaths being probed to 28.

Ninety people are in hospital- 10 are severe and 24 are experiencing moderate effects of the disease.

And, case counts have now gone well pass 12,000, with 96 new cases of the disease confirmed yesterday, bringing the total confirmed cases since March 10 to 12,135.

The age range of the new cases are from one to 89 years-old.

St Catherine, along with Kingston and St Andrew, accounted for most of the new cases. There were 19 new cases in St Catherine and 15 in Kingston and St Andrew. St Elizabeth and St James had 10 new cases each; Clarendon nine, St Ann six and St Thomas five. Trelawny, Westmoreland and Hanover had three new confirmed infections, and Portland and St Mary two new cases each.

However, recoveries outnumbered new cases yesterday, the ministry reports, with 144 people recovering in the past 24 hours. This means 8,812 people have now recovered from COVID-19 or 72.6 per cent of total confirmed cases since March.

There are 2,882 active cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica.

