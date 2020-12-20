A beacon of light and hope - Oracabessa brings Christmas tree to life with art after 20 years

WESTERN BUREAU:

Lights, camera, action!

For the first time in 20 years, the large acacia tree in the centre of Oracabessa, St Mary, has come alive with lights and Jamaican artistry – just in time for Christmas.

The tree, the largest on the main street in the St Mary town, where many depend on the tourism industry, has become a conversation piece since it was officially lit Wednesday evening.

Its revival is being described as a beacon of light and hope, in a community impacted by the gloom and desolation caused by COVID-19.

Oracabessa residents, many of whom are dependent on the tourist industry, were not about to remain dispirited with their current situation. Instead, they have drawn on the talent that abounds in their area, pulling out local artists and artisans, whose work of handmade ornaments adorn the tree, while their banners of optimism line the streets.

Together, with brightly wrapped boxes in different shapes and chandeliers made from tinsel, some with recycled bottles, the acacia Christmas tree boasts even one of the most stunning banners by artist Rani Carson, proudly declaring the word ‘Love’.

The tree, located just below the market, was resurrected by the indefatigable Norma Ellison and her team, who have literally brought the tree to life, Christmas committee member Elizabeth Phillips tells The Sunday Gleaner.

Having spent eons on the main street, she said the tree has witnessed much of Oracabessa’s history – from its days as a banana shipment port to the current-day happenings. Oracabessa is home to Goldeneye, the place where 007 James Bond was created by the late Ian Fleming, and the original fish sanctuary that has saved the coastline in the northeast.

‘OL’ TIME JAMAICA’ CHRISTMAS

With COVID-19 placing a damper on gatherings, Phillips said the theme of the artistry in the town is of an ‘Ol’ Time Jamaica’ Christmas. The banners lining the streets are engraved/embossed with affirmative words, such as love, joy and peace, dressing the town to the nines with positive messages.

Ellison started decorating the tree several decades ago, and in its early years the Oracabessa Foundation partnered with her.

“In those days, there would be a tree-lighting ceremony, where the Prospect Marching Band would lead the children in the community to the tree and there would be carol singing and Jonkonnu. However, for the last 20 years, the tree has not been decorated,” said Phillips.

The committee – headed by Howard Pottinger, Travis Graham, Christine Heaven, Ellison and Phillips – was also driven by the fact that because of social-distancing requirements this year, there would be no major tree-lighting ceremony, and possibly no grand market.

“The committee felt that it was particularly important to get the project going this year with the effects of the hotel industry lockdown, causing significant distress to the community,” explained Phillips, adding that the ultimate outcome is to have the Oracabessa town serve as a model to others.

Among the artists who supported the project are Tukula Natame, Ibrak, Winston and Anna Cameron (who usually operate the craft booth at James Bond Beach), Domenica and Rina Smith of Naniki Naturals, and Elizabeth Bentley.

