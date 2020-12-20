Celebrating love this Christmas

We are in the festive season. In a few days it will be Christmas. But are we ready to celebrate His birth with joy and purpose? COVID has undoubtedly dampened our celebratory spirit. But those who seek God in the simplicity of their faith cannot but be amazed at God’s constancy and faithfulness. Perhaps this is what made this budding poet from Belize, Marilin Serrano, write about Christmas.

Amidst the eerie darkness a star shines so bright,

Shines to the King born this night,

Drawing men of good might,

Bearing gold, myrrh, and frankincense.

Joyous Angels’ “Gloria to the Christ!”

Born infant the Savior, Redeemer the Christ!

Hope and Mercy shines from there,

That peace and love may shine everywhere.

And I liked the thought that hope and mercy shining from the infant at Bethlehem make peace and love shine in our hearts. This issue of Catholic Opinion speaks about hope and mercy transforming us into caring, compassionate and loving people to one another. Fr Donald Chambers, with his powerful reflection on a post-COVID Church, calls us to an ever-deepening peace-filled dialogue with God and with one another. Fr Rohan Tulloch shows us how our sharing in love and care for one another is an essential way of being a Christian, especially in this COVID era.

The Church’s involvement in uplifting the life of our people through education is highlighted in this issue, as education is seen as sharing the gift of God with fellow Jamaicans. Most Rev John Persaud, the Bishop of Mandeville, helps us to reflect upon our own gifts to God and become light to the world.

As we come before the crib at the cave in Bethlehem and adore the infant lying in swaddling cloth, may we realise the reason for this celebration as love. Blessed Christmas to you.

­– Rev Fr Thomas Dynetius