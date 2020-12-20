COVID parish breakdown | Another fatality, 89 new infections
Jamaica has recorded another COVID death.
The Health Ministry says an 87-year-old Trelawny man is the latest fatality.
His death has pushed the tally to 286.
In the meantime, there were 89 new cases on Saturday increasing the total to 12,224 since the first infection was detected on March 10 this year.
Latest COVID statistics (As at Saturday, December 19, 2020)
Active Cases: 2,816
Samples tested: 1,081 new | Total 131,988
Hospitalised: 85
Moderately ill: 13
Critical: 5
Recovered: 154 | Total 8,966
Parish breakdown
Clarendon
New cases: 10
Total: 564
Hanover
New cases: 3
Total: 282
Kingston and St Andrew
New cases: 10
Total: 3,804
Manchester
New cases: 11
Total: 512
Portland
New cases: 1
Total: 354
St Ann
New cases: 15
Total: 729
St Catherine
New cases: 4
Total: 2,622
St Elizabeth
New cases: 0
Total: 359
St James
New cases: 18
Total: 1,281
St Mary
New cases: 3
Total: 324
St Thomas
New cases: 0
Total: 471
Trelawny
New cases: 4
Total: 318
Westmoreland
New cases: 10
Total: 604
