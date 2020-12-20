COVID parish breakdown | Another fatality, 89 new infections

Jamaica has recorded another COVID death.

The Health Ministry says an 87-year-old Trelawny man is the latest fatality.

His death has pushed the tally to 286.

In the meantime, there were 89 new cases on Saturday increasing the total to 12,224 since the first infection was detected on March 10 this year.

Latest COVID statistics (As at Saturday, December 19, 2020)

Active Cases: 2,816

Samples tested: 1,081 new | Total 131,988

Hospitalised: 85

Moderately ill: 13

Critical: 5

Recovered: 154 | Total 8,966



Parish breakdown

Clarendon

New cases: 10

Total: 564

Hanover

New cases: 3

Total: 282

Kingston and St Andrew

New cases: 10

Total: 3,804

Manchester

New cases: 11

Total: 512

Portland

New cases: 1

Total: 354

St Ann

New cases: 15

Total: 729

St Catherine

New cases: 4

Total: 2,622

St Elizabeth

New cases: 0

Total: 359

St James

New cases: 18

Total: 1,281

St Mary

New cases: 3

Total: 324

St Thomas

New cases: 0

Total: 471

Trelawny

New cases: 4

Total: 318

Westmoreland

New cases: 10

Total: 604

