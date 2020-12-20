Sun | Dec 20, 2020

COVID parish breakdown | Another fatality, 89 new infections

Published:Sunday | December 20, 2020 | 3:29 PM
The death of the 87-year-old Trelawny man has pushed overall fatalities to 286.

Jamaica has recorded another COVID death.

The Health Ministry says an 87-year-old Trelawny man is the latest fatality.

His death has pushed the tally to 286.

In the meantime, there were 89 new cases on Saturday increasing the total to 12,224 since the first infection was detected on March 10 this year.

Latest COVID statistics (As at Saturday, December 19, 2020)

Active Cases: 2,816
Samples tested: 1,081 new | Total 131,988
Hospitalised: 85
Moderately ill: 13
Critical: 5
Recovered: 154 | Total 8,966
 

Parish breakdown

Clarendon
New cases: 10
Total: 564  

Hanover
New cases: 3
Total: 282  

Kingston and St Andrew
New cases: 10
Total: 3,804  

Manchester
New cases: 11
Total: 512  

Portland
New cases: 1
Total: 354  

St Ann
New cases: 15
Total: 729  

St Catherine
New cases: 4
Total: 2,622  

St Elizabeth
New cases: 0
Total: 359  

St James
New cases: 18
Total: 1,281  

St Mary
New cases: 3
Total: 324  

St Thomas
New cases: 0
Total: 471  

Trelawny
New cases: 4
Total: 318  

Westmoreland
New cases: 10
Total: 604

