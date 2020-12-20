Liturgy: Why do we use incense?

The word ‘incense’ is derived from the Latin incendere, which means ‘to burn’. The earliest documented history of using incense during a Catholic liturgy comes from the Eastern branch of the Church.

In the Old Testament, God commanded His people to burn incense (eg, Exodus 30:7, 40:27). Incense is a sacramental, used to venerate, bless, and sanctify. The visual imagery of the smoke and the smell reinforce the transcendence of the Mass linking Heaven with Earth, allowing us to enter into the presence of God. The smoke symbolises the burning zeal of faith that should consume all Christians, while the fragrance symbolises Christian virtue.

Incensing may also be viewed in the context of a “burnt offering” given to God. Incense and the smoke of burning incense have been offered as gifts to God and to others since ancient times. In a more practical visual sense, as the fragrant smoke ascends, it also symbolises our prayers rising to heaven.

Where is incense used in the Mass?

The General Instruction of the Roman Missal (GIRM) § 276 allows for the use of incense at the following times during the celebration of Mass:

§ 276 Thurification or incensation is an expression of reverence and of prayer, as is signified in Sacred Scripture (cf. Psalm 141 [140]:2; Revelation 8:3).

Incense may be used optionally in any form of Mass:

a) during the Entrance Procession;

b) at the beginning of Mass, to incense the cross and the altar;

c) at the procession before the Gospel and the proclamation of the Gospel itself;

d) after the bread and the chalice have been placed on the altar, to incense the offerings, the cross, and the altar, as well as the Priest and the people;

e) at the elevation of the host and the chalice after the Consecration.

At funeral Masses, the earthly remains of the deceased may be incensed, and also the gravesite at the burial service.

The Catholic faith is a liturgical faith. It makes use of all five of our senses: sight, sound, smell, taste, and touch. This is undoubtedly by design, as each sense aids us in availing ourselves of the salvific grace flowing from the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass.

– Fr Lucas