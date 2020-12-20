Man charged with murder of Mona Commons sisters

A 22-year-old man has been charged with the September killings of two sisters in Mona Commons, St Andrew.

The police say Oshane Plummer, otherwise called ‘Steady’, of Tavern Drive, Kingston 6 has been charged with two counts of murder and illegal possession of a firearm.

His court date is being finalised.

On September 17, Renae Martell, 23, and Shanna-Kay Hunter, 31, were shot in their yard by gunmen.

The police reported that about 2:15 p.m. Plummer and three other armed suspects traveling on motorcycles in Mona Commons, approached and shot Hunter and Martell.

The victims were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Investigations led to Plummer’s arrest and he was charged on Thursday, December 10.

Meanwhile, the police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of the other suspects involved in the incident to contact the Major Investigation Division at 876-758-5048, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

However, the police did not name the suspects.

