Police probing discovery of skeletal remains in Portland

HART HILL, Portland:

The police are now probing the discovery of the skeletal remains of a human in Hart Hill, Portland.

The body was found on Saturday by two people, who were travelling in a bushy area called Church Lane.

According to the police, the skull was found hanging by a rope from a tree and other skeletal remains scattered below.

Items of clothing including blue jeans, a pair of slippers, a belt, underpants, and a t-shirt, were also found among the remains underneath the tree.

The police believe the remains are those of a male but are awaiting the outcome of forensic tests to determine the identity and other details including the cause of death.

Hart Hill is known as a farming community producing carrot, ackee and banana.

