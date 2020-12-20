Pray over your children daily – Sutton

A quick scroll through the various pages and timelines of social media platforms will reveal numerous pictures of children being reported missing and stories of many being murdered or otherwise afflicted.

Prophetess Shanika Sutton, who specialises in the deliverance ministry, believes that much of what is happening to the nation’s children is demonic, hence emphasising the importance of covering each child through prayer.

She shared: “Children are easy targets for the enemy. God has revealed to me on numerous occasions that children are sometimes used as blood sacrifices for rituals, that generational curses may even play a part in the attack made out against their lives, and other times, they maybe victims of witchcraft.

“Therefore, it is important for parents to pray over their children daily or at least find someone who can pray on their behalf.”

The head of the Shanika Sutton Prophetic Ministries recalled an instance when according to her, a demon manifested itself in a young man after her friend had invited her to pray for some students at a high school.

“There was one student in particular who I recall speaking to, and all I remember mentioning was ‘you have a spirit of suicide’. As soon as I said this, his countenance changed, he started getting real upset, he was breathing heavily and, of course, by that time, I realised it was a demon manifesting.

Supernatural

After that he went over to the railing to throw himself over, mind you, we were in a high-rise building, so you know what that meant. I don’t know where my friend and I got that strength to stop him from going over (must have been supernatural), he was so strong. Then we had to take him to another room so as to not create a scene before the other students,” she said.

Sutton revealed that upon taking the boy to another room, he began hitting his head against the wall.

She continued, “When he finally came back to himself, he was asking why did we take him there, what happened, etc. So out of that conversation he said every night at 3 a.m. ‘a boy’ would visit him and torment him in his dream, and on that same day we prayed for him, ‘the boy’ came back while in the classroom, and he only remembers ‘falling asleep’ after I spoke to him, which, of course he didn’t. He was being controlled by the spirit, but he had no knowledge.”

Referencing the story in the Bible of a boy who often sought to destroy himself by jumping in fire and water (Mark 9:20-29), Sutton echoed that spirits of suicide and other conditions are a reality that is afflicting children today, despite the unbelief of many.

She noted a need for Christians to rise up and take a stand against the numerous attacks on the nation’s children.

Sharing how this can be achieved, Sutton said, “We can only do that through rebuking, cancelling, and exposing the plans of the devil. It is not as simple as only pleading to the public to let our children be safe. We must also employ the strategies of warfare necessary to deal with the demonic attacks made on our children.”

Shanna Monteith