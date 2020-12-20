Renewing our island through Catholic education

There are nearly 100 Catholic educational institutions in Jamaica, and Catholic schools are among the best in Jamaica. Campion, Immaculate Conception, Mt Alvernia, Mt St Joseph Catholic High – all produce top achievers. The same is true for many of our primary schools and some infant institutions as well.

Besides, we can celebrate with St Joseph’s Teachers College, which has been chosen to be the first college to be incorporated fully into The University of the West Indies. St Michael’s Theological College and the Catholic College of Mandeville also offer graduate and postgraduate degrees of high quality.

“Let me say that one of the more remarkable facts emphasised by this analysis is the stellar performance of the nation’s Catholic schools. Given that members of the Catholic Church constitute less than five per cent of the nation’s population, the Church’s contribution to the island’s education, and especially to its high-performing schools, is truly extraordinary.” (Professor Orlando Patterson, chair of Government’s Education Transformation Commission.)

We must give thanks to the religious orders which over more than a century have invested so many lives and countless millions of dollars to bring us to this level. The Church is grateful, too, for the partnership with successive governments who have shared to create a tradition of excellence.

With the reduction of presence from the religious orders, the three dioceses have to assume greater responsibility for our schools. Also, more flexibility and autonomy will have to characterise the relations between government and church schools. Parishes, too, will have to intensify their care for their schools. We cannot leave the content of learning and the excellence of management only to the State or the school leadership. School boards represent the Church in what is the most important ministry of every parish and mission.

All our schools are places for developing and transmitting human and religious values which are crucial to forming wholesome citizens. Our national responsibility requires a strong push to build personal esteem, discipline and social consciousness. This is what Catholic Christian schools are all about at every level. In short, Jamaica desperately needs what Catholic education has to offer.

Much needs to be done to bring all our schools up to a uniform level of academic excellence, as well as Catholic Christian principles. This is our best way to build up God’s Jamaican Kingdom.

To this end, there is a proposal to coordinate and strengthen the educational endeavours of the dioceses of Kingston, Mandeville and Montego Bay by appointing a national coordinator for Catholic education. This post will assist the liaison of our schools with agencies of the State and facilitate the expansion of schools. It will encourage the acceptance and implementation of policy initiatives following the Education Policy of the Antilles Bishops and the Guidelines for Renewal of Education in Catholic Schools published by the Congregation for Catholic Education in Rome.

Already, Mrs Grace Baston and Deacon Peter Espeut have been commissioned to lead a team of persons skilled in religious education to develop a refreshed curriculum for Christian human development at all grade levels. Also, Mr Joseph Pereira is leading the effort to intensify the training of teachers in Christian philosophy, social ethics and civics at St Michael’s, St Joseph’s, and, it is anticipated, at the Catholic College of Mandeville.

The Catholic Church’s renewed thrust for educational content and quality is bearing fruit in the following developments.

1. St Joseph’s Teachers’ College Science, Technology, Ethics and Mathematics (STEM) Teacher Degree Programme.

2. Msgr Gladstone Wilson STEM College, Montego Bay (in association with Campion College.)

3. Msgr Colin Bryan STEM High, Old Harbour (in association with St Catherine High School) (proposed for next academic year).

4. Securing a commitment from the Ministry of Education for the transition of all Catholic-sponsored basic schools to become infant schools, thereby ensuring trained teachers and infrastructure support.

Parents who seek a sound social, religious, as well as academic formation for their children should choose a Catholic school. Parish families, individuals and graduates are encouraged to offer assistance and support for our schools. Such engagement provides the best hope for the growth of our faith tradition, the regeneration of our social ethics and the healthy development of Jamaica, land we love.