Two in custody following Effortville killing spree

The Clarendon police have taken two persons of interest into custody in connection with the brutal slaying of five persons between Wednesday and Thursday night in the Farm/Effortville community of Clarendon.

Following yesterday’s high-level tour of the troubled community by Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang and Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson, as well as other police personnel, Dennis Brooks, senior communication strategist for the Jamaica Constabulary Force, informed the media that a second person was taken into custody, with the first one turning himself in on Friday.

Brooks noted that the remaining persons of interest have until midday Monday to visit the nearest police station, as “we would like to have words with them, because we believe that they would be of assistance to our investigations into these killings”.

The team spent some time on the ground touring the various locations where the murders took place, getting a first-hand understanding of what happened.

Major General Anderson said the police responded quickly to the situation, putting in additional security measures.

“It’s a very unfortunate situation, but that speaks to the volatile nature of the senseless response of violence when things happen,” he said.

Anderson also shared that the police were following other leads on some of the other persons who are suspected to be involved in the murders.

Farm/Effortville is not the only problem on his plate, as the commissioner said he was briefed on “other things” happening in the parish and has immediately pushed for additional assets to get significant support. He said the combination of those things will result in a certain sense of calm and peace in Clarendon once more.

Minister Chang called on residents of the community to cooperate with the police by giving information, as he said that was the only way they would achieve success in apprehending the perpetrators.

“This particular activity was sharp and brutal. We have a responsibility to apprehend the perpetrators of this crime and violence,” he urged.

