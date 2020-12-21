3 killed in 3 hours in St James drive-bys

A popular young entertainer and a male student nurse are among three persons murdered hours apart in two separate incidents in St James on Saturday as gang warfare continues to rage in the community of Norwood.

Those killed have been identified as 25-year-old entertainer Damian Coleman, otherwise called 'SK', and 28-year-old Odane Satahoo, otherwise called 'Tanny', labourer, both of Paradise, Norwood, and 26-year-old Fabian Wilson, student nurse of Paradise Acres in Norwood.

A 25-year-old shop operator was also shot and injured in the first incident and is presently at hospital in serious but stable condition.

Reports are that about 5 p.m., Coleman and his crew were returning from a video shoot at Dolphin Cove when a Voxy bus with four men travelling on board blocked their path in the vicinity of the traffic light at the Providence and Ironshore intersection.

The gunmen opened fire on the Nissan motor car in which the entertainer and three crew members were travelling.

Coleman, Satahoo and the shop operator, who was driving the vehicle, sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

A female crew member is the only occupant of the vehicle, which had dozens of bullet holes, who escaped unhurt.

Reports by the Montego Hills police are that about 7:45 p.m., Wilson was attacked on Hart Boulevard by men travelling in another motor car. The wounded male nurse attempted to drive away from the scene, but collided head-on into another vehicle.

A total of 119 people have been killed in St James, up to December 19 this year, compared to 145 for the corresponding period in 2019.