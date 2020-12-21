65 new COVID-19 cases, no additional death

Jamaica on Sunday recorded 65 additional COVID-19 cases, with ages ranging from seven months to 89 years, pushing the tally to 12,289 with 2,733 being active.

Of the new cases, 30 are males and 35 are females.

No additional death was recording, keeping the total at 286.

However, one new case of fatality is under investigation.

In the meantime, there were 147 more recoveries, increasing the total to 9,113.

Some 77 persons are in hospital with 14 being moderately ill and six critically ill.

Fifty-two persons are in government quarantine, while 29,304 are at home.

