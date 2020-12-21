Husband and wife soup up city’s homeless

The Wellingtons sat peacefully along the waterfront on Ocean Boulevard downtown Kingston waiting for another customer to stop by.

Much to their surprise, it was The Gleaner enquiring about their Christmas plans.

With a warm heart and a welcoming smile, Dawnette Wellington shared that Christmas will be a time of reflection for her and her husband Constantine.

Offering a seat, she delved passionately into the meaning of Christmas for her, especially because of her Christian faith.

“Christmas should be about family; it’s not just decorating or the big meals,” she said, pleading for families to embrace each other.

Having the aim of bringing standout service to Ocean Boulevard, the couple has done so much more, giving food to the homeless amid their loss triggered by fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Some times we down here and the soup may not sell off, and we go about and we give out the soup dem,” she said, adding that others will freeze their soup and take it back the next day. However, they are not disturbed by losing sales for they know “Fada God have a way to send it back” - hinting that sacrifice will be rewarded with blessings.

Testifying of God’s goodness and mercy, Mrs Wellington said that giving back was her way of saying thanks. Mrs Wellington said that the husband-and-wife duo share with the homeless, because they know what it is like to want a cup of soup and not have it.

The 47-year-old recounted divine intervention through a church sister when she was at a low point - hungry and jobless.

“Sometimes, the only God people experience is through you,” she said.

Mrs Wellington also recounted a life-threatening close call she had when a young man who was trailing her one night experienced the “realness of God” just when he was about to launch his attack. The man, she said, later shared his life-changing moment with his friends.

Mrs Wellington said working on the streets was not just about selling food, but interacting with people and using the opportunity to minister to them.

On a regular Friday afternoon, Ocean Boulevard would be teeming with party boats and families hanging out and eating jerked chicken.

“Sometimes we used to go home all 3 o’clock in the mornin,g because, all 12 o’clock, people just coming out,” said Mrs Wellington, who is working towards getting a tent so they can be more comfortable, rain or shine.

The Wellingtons are encouraging people to worship at their home on Christmas Day and to be mindful of the reason for the season.

