Jamaica issues travel ban on UK

Effective immediately, Jamaica has banned all flights from the United Kingdom for a period of two weeks, ending January 4, 2021.

However, flights arriving over the next 24 hours and outbound flights to the UK will be allowed up to midnight Tuesday, December 22.

The information was issued by the Ministry of Health and Wellness in a media release a short while ago.

The Ministry disclosed that Jamaica is expecting three flights from the UK over the next 24 hours, one of which is already en route.

It says passengers on those flights will be subjected to a minimum 48-hour state quarantine and PCR testing.

Passengers who test negative will be fitted with armbands for monitoring and released to complete their 14-day quarantine at home, while those found to be positive will be isolated in state facilities until recovered, the health ministry stated.

It says family members of persons who arrive on these flights will be able to pick up their relatives after the minimum 48-hour quarantine.

Family members are reminded that they must strictly adhere to the infection prevention and control measures when picking up their relatives, as well as during the mandatory quarantine period as persons may develop symptoms during the 14-day quarantine period and therefore transmit the virus to others.

Persons who arrive in Jamaica from other ports of entry via the UK will also be required to adhere to all restrictions in line with provisions under the Quarantine Act, said the health ministry.

At this time, Jamaicans are strongly advised by the health ministry not to travel to the UK.

Those who travel overseas including to UK will be subject to the established quarantine or isolation procedures on their return to Jamaica.

