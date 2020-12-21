MAJ says COVID-19 remarks should be grounded in science-based evidence

The Medical Association of Jamaica (MAJ) says it is concerned about comments being made in the public domain regarding COVID-19 that are not supported by science-based evidence.

The MAJ says it is a strong believer in evidence-based approaches to public health and other health issues and that’s why it is concerned about the recent dissemination of opinions unsupported by the preponderance of evidence available in the medical literature.

It is urging everyone in positions of public trust and respect to contribute to the national effort to save lives through scientifically sound utterances.

“The COVID-19 virus is here in Jamaica. It is neither a ‘Cold Weather’ or ‘Hot Weather’ virus. It is a virus that has caused persons to die in cold countries as well as in hot countries,” the MAJ said in a statement.

“The numbers in Jamaica have been relatively low compared to many other countries. This is so because of the extraordinary efforts that have been made by the authorities and by the public health team. Controlling the entry of travellers to our country, restrictions on gatherings and activities, social distancing, proper mask wearing, proper handwashing and use of approved hand sanitisers are measures that have saved lives. We urge persons to continue to adhere to these measures, especially as the festive season is upon us,” it added.

The MAJ is urging the public to continue to hold strain and to adhere to the regulations stipulated by the authorities in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

