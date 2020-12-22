Immigration Corner | Refugee applying for UK travel documents

Dear Mr Bassie,

I have a relative who believes that his only option to stay in the United Kingdom (UK) is to apply for refugee status. If he is successful, he believes that he will be able to travel without a passport. I am desperate to know if this is possible.

– V.C.

Dear V.C.,

Persons can apply for a document to travel outside the United Kingdom if they are not British and cannot use or get a passport from their country. Persons should be aware that it is taking longer than usual to process applications because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Before making a reservation to travel, persons should seek travel advice to ascertain whether the country they want to visit will accept a travel document, or if they need a visa to enter the country. They should also check if the country that they want to visit has coronavirus travel restrictions that will affect their journey.

PERSONS WHO ARE KEY WORKERS OR HAVE A COMPASSIONATE REASON FOR TRAVELLING

The Home Office will try to prioritise applications if they are for key workers or persons who need a travel document urgently for a compassionate reason.

Those persons will need to provide evidence of one of the following:

• He/she is seriously ill;

• A family member or friend is seriously ill or has died;

• He/she needs to travel abroad for medical treatment that cannot be delayed, or he/she is the caregiver of someone who does;

• He/she is a key worker – for example, a doctor, nurse or schoolteacher.

Processing of the applications are taking longer than usual to return supporting documents because of the coronavirus. Persons who have changed address after submitting their applications should contact the Home Office immediately to let them know. If they do not, their documents may be sent to the wrong address.

Those persons should email (see email address below) the Home Office travel document enquiries team with ‘Change of address’ and their name in the subject line.

HOME OFFICE TRAVEL DOCUMENT ENQUIRIES

traveldocumentenquiries@homeoffice.gov.uk

ELIGIBILITY

Persons can only get a Home Office travel document for one of the following reasons, if they live in the United Kingdom:

• They have permission to stay as a refugee or stateless person;

• They have humanitarian protection for a limited time after a failed asylum application;

• They have discretionary leave for a limited time after a failed asylum application;

• They are settled there permanently; this is known as ‘indefinite leave to remain’.

Persons will also need an up-to-date Biometric Residence Permit, unless they are applying for a one-way document.

TYPES OF TRAVEL DOCUMENTS

There are four different types you can apply for, depending on the applicants’ status.

Persons who have refugee status may apply for a Convention Travel Document. The adult fee for this is £75 and the child (15 years or under) fee is £49. Those who have stateless status are eligible to apply for the Stateless Person’s Document and the fees are the same as those persons who have refugee status.

Those persons who want to leave the United Kingdom and not return may apply for a One-way Document; this is also known as an IS137. The adult fee for this is £75 and the child (15 years or under) fee is £49. Please note that for those persons who are born before September 1, 1929, the fee is £75.

Those persons who are refused a passport by their own national authorities can apply for a Certificate of Travel. The adult fee for this is £280 and the child (15 years or under) fee is £141. Please note that for those persons who are born before September 1, 1929, the fee is £280.

Those persons making applications should be aware that they will not get a refund if they withdraw their application or if it is refused.

All the best.

