Immigration Corner | A time of reflection

Dear Miss Powell,

I’ve been chasing this dream of going to Canada for years and can’t seem to make any headway. You’ve been writing articles for years and I’ve been reading them and even doing my research online, but I can’t seem to make any headway. I’m at the point of giving up now. Do you think it make sense to continue into the new year with chasing this dream?

– B.B.

Dear B.B.,

Your question has come at an appropriate time, as many of us are reflecting on the past year and making plans for the next. Moving to Canada needs not be an elusive dream. Like any major change, it takes careful planning. It is not an overnight process. It requires acquiring sound advice and the gathering of the appropriate documents to chart your way to success.

As you plan for next year, I strongly recommend that you seek the advice of a legitimate immigration lawyer to listen to you as you provide details such as your current background, family, education, skills, work experience and resources. These factors will play a significant role in determining the best route to realising your dream.

It is now time for stocktaking, strategising, and the allocation of your resources to ensure that your dreams are achieved.

WHAT DO YOU WANT TO DO IN CANADA?

What is your reason for wanting to come to Canada? How long would you like to stay? Are you looking for a visitor’s visa? Are you looking for a temporary job? Are you interested in furthering your education? Would you like to live permanently in Canada? Are you interested in reuniting with a family member? What is your primary motivation? How much resources do you have for this dream? Your answers to these questions will determine your next move.

There are more than 80 different programmes that you can use as a pathway to Canada. The federal government works closely with the provinces and prospective employers to ensure that the right persons are attracted to Canada to boost the economy.

Immigrants play a significant role in Canada. Therefore, the government of Canada has continued to grant study permits, work permits, and invited many economic immigrants to apply for permanent residence over the last few months, and is expected to increase the number of immigrants accepted into Canada in the coming years.

The provinces play a significant role in the selection of individuals who are granted permanent residence. In recent months, we have noticed that many highly skilled individuals were granted a provincial nominee, a factor that yielded enough points for them to be selected for permanent residence under the Express Entry System.

The Express Entry System is one that manages the main economic programmes, such as the Federal Skilled Worker Programme, Federal Skilled Trade Programme, Canadian Experienced Class, and some Provincial Nominee Programmes. Many individuals who wish to ‘self-sponsor’ have come to Canada to live permanently under these programmes.

TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE

One of our most valuable resources is our time. It waits on no man. In immigration terms, your age is an important factor that will play a significant role in the pathway that you take to living permanently in Canada. Your age, level of education, skill and work experience must be evaluated to see the best programme for you. For most individuals under 35 years old, they have the pick of immigration programmes. If you are over 35 years old, then you need to come up with a plan immediately.

Let us face it, apart from facilitating family reunification, the government of Canada uses immigration as a means of strengthening the economy and caring for our ageing population. If you are closer to retirement, you should be looking to qualify under the Provincial Nominee Programme, Canadian Experienced Class and other programmes involving specialised skilled personnel, Self-Employed Persons or Start-up visa Programme.

How much money do you have to facilitate this dream? Do you have the skills and training to purchase and/or establish a viable business in Canada?

TIME FOR ACTION

You did not include in your email the steps you have taken to achieve your goal. Reading articles, or posts on social media, is a good way to gather information, but you need to do something with the information you have received.

Have you consulted an immigration lawyer? Have you taken the language tests? Have you received an educational credential assessment report if you have studied outside of Canada? Most of the Canadian immigration programmes require that you have these reports to apply.

The above are some the questions you should be prepared to answer when you contact an immigration lawyer to help you come up with an immigration plan.

In summary, to answer to your question about whether to chase your dreams of going to Canada, I am going to quote Shannon L. Alder - “If you chase anything in life, chase the things that get you excited about living. Chase the things that give you hope, happiness and a glimpse of a better life. Chase the things that make you want to be a better person. Chase the things that inspire you to think, create and live joyfully. Chase the things that reinforce in your soul that you can make a difference. Chase the things that make you want to transform your heart from selfish to selfless. When you chase that kind of storm you are chasing rainbows.” Merry Christmas and have a blessed new year.

Deidre S. Powell is a lawyer, mediator and notary public in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Connect with her via her website www.deidrepowell.com. Follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or call her at 613-695-8777.