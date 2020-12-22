More than 60 prosecuted in Manchester for COVID breaches

More than 60 persons have been prosecuted in Manchester for breaching the Disaster Risk Management and the Noise Abatement acts.

This was disclosed by the commanding officer of the Manchester Police, Superintendent Gary Francis, at a press briefing today, where he stressed that the police will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach.

"We are prosecuting persons right across the parish. In the northern parish 25 persons have been prosecuted, 12 in the south and 28 in central Manchester. We will continue, with the support of the Jamaica Defence Force, to enforce these acts...," Francis stated.

He indicated that among the persons prosecuted for breaching the Noise Abatement Act are bar owners, promoters, and DJs.

"We want to appeal to the promoters of events, whether they classify the events as cookouts, house parties, or day raves, these are all unpermitted activities and we will strongly be enforcing the law."

Francis is appealing to residents to avoid attending events as the health authorities seek to limit the spread of COVID-19.

He also appealed to persons to adhere to the curfew hours, stressing that this will be strongly enforced.

