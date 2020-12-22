Online applications only for NHT contribution refunds

The National Housing Trust (NHT) says applications for contribution refunds will only be accepted online.

This becomes effective as of January 2021.

The NHT says the move is part of efforts to keep customers and staff safe amid the pandemic.

How to apply

Contributors may apply for their refunds via the NHT’s website www.nht.gov.jm and also via its mobile app ‘NHT Online’, which is available in the Google Play Store and the App Store.

Information to be submitted

To apply, you will need:

* Your National Insurance Scheme (NIS) number.

​* Your Tax Registration Number (TRN).

* Valid identification (driver’s licence, passport, voter’s ID)

* The registered names of the companies with which you have worked and the years when you worked at each company.

Customers needing assistance may utilise the webchat feature on the NHT’s website.

Persons may also engage via social media channels; via email at wecare@nht.gov.jm or through calling the customer contact centre at 876-929-6500 or 888-225-5648.

