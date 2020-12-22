Police warn public about fraudulent POS machines

The public is being warned by the police's Fraud Squad about fraudulent activities involving Point of Sale (POS) machines.

The police say in recent weeks, there has been an increase in reports of business operators losing their POS machines to criminals.

Business operators and customers are asked to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the police.

Here are a few tips from the police:

Business operators

* Do not leave POS machine unattended.

* Do not give POS machines to customers without paying attention.

* Verify that the machine belongs to your business before using it.

Customers

* Sign up with your financial institutions to get alerts on transactions.

* Check receipts after transactions to ensure the POS costs are correct.

* Always keep credit/debit card in your line of sight.

The police are urging Jamaicans to report any fraudulent transactions to Fraud Squad at 876-971-3346, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

