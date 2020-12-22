St Ann musician charged over gun attack

Twenty-six-year-old Marley Brown, a musician of Main Street, Runaway Bay in St Ann, has been charged in relation to a gun attack.

Brown has been charged with wounding with intent, illegal possession of firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition.

The police report that about 9:40 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, the complainant was involved in a dispute with another man in Nine Miles district, Alexandria in the parish during which Brown intervened.

He reportedly pointed a gun at the complainant and fired multiple shots at him.

According to the police, the complainant received injuries to his neck and hand and was rushed to hospital where he was admitted in stable condition.

Brown was later arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.