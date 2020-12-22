Temporary system imposed to manage PriceSmart traffic

The police are reporting that temporary traffic signs have been placed in the vicinity of PriceSmart on Red Hills Road, St Andrew to alleviate the traffic congestion along that thoroughfare.

There was gridlock along roads leading to the popular superstore as shoppers descended on the location.

The police say with the new traffic system, motorists who are desirous of entering PriceSmart are being advised to:

* Turn left at Hill View Terrace

* Make the second right

* Then next right on to Valentine Drive and into PriceSmart.

The police will also be on location to monitor the flow of traffic in that area.

