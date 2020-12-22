Two more COVID-19 deaths, 65 new cases

Jamaica on Monday recorded two more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 288.

The deceased are a 53-year-old female of a Kingston & St Andrew address and a 95-year-old male of a Westmoreland address, whose death was previously under investigation.

One other fatality is being probed.

Meanwhile, there were 65 new cases with ages ranging from 65 days to 80 years, pushing the total to 12,354 with 2,643 being active.

Of the new cases, 31 are males and 34 are females.

In the meantime, there were 153 more recoveries, increasing the total to 9,266.

Some 75 persons are in hospital with 31 being moderately ill and six critically ill.

Fifty-two persons are in government quarantine, while 29,493 are at home.

