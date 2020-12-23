Ex-cop brings Christmas cheer to Frazer’s Content

Eighty-year-old vendor Horace Noble beamed as he received a care package from former deputy superintendent of police, Hornet Williams, recently.

He was among more than 50 residents of Frazer’s Content and surrounding communities in the constituency of St Catherine West Central who were treated early for Christmas.

The gesture on Saturday, December 19, marked the eighth consecutive give-back to residents by Williams, who heads Super Willy Promotions.

“It’s a blessing to be giving back, especially to persons who are in need,” Williams told The Gleaner.

Noble was grateful that good Samaritans were still reaching out to needy persons who were considered during Christmas.

“I am glad dat somebody give us (the elderly) something to be cheerful about,” Noble said.

The veteran coconut vendor was overjoyed.

Meanwhile, a heavy downpour on Saturday did not dampen the spirits of the volunteers or recipients.

The team of volunteers comprised members of the Community Security and Safety Branch, Jamaica Constabulary Force.

Like Noble, 70-year-old Theresa Facey was thankful for God’s mercies.

Many residents praised the efforts of early gifts for the less fortunate.

“Some of these people just need love and attention,” said Marceline Fowler.

Rasbert Turner