Illegal gun, ammunition seized in Kingston

The police are reporting that personnel from the Kingston Central Police Division seized a nine millimetre Beretta pistol along with nineteen 9mm rounds of ammunition during a patrol on Wildman Street on Tuesday.

The police say about 7:00 a.m., cops were in the area conducting patrol when, on seeing them, a man dropped an object and ran.

The police gave chase and retrieved the firearm.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

Investigation continues.

