Philanthropist questions gov’t’s commitment to online learning

Emanuel Azan, founder of the charity Kingdom Outreach International, arrived in the island last week Wednesday armed with 11 tablets which he was hesitant about shipping in the barrels.

Azan, who was born and grew up in Farm, Clarendon, said he wanted to help the children from that community with the devices because many of them have missed out on the distributions of the devices.

He said it was that sense of urgency that saw him not putting the devices in the barrels that will soon be ready for clearance at the wharves, as well as the thought that he has had several items missing from his shipment whenever he sends them to Jamaica.

Customs Battle

“I had the charity certificate on me, so I thought I could show them and would have no problem taking the devices to the children,” he shared with The Gleaner, noting that he was surprised when the customs officer at the Norman Manley International Airport threatened to seize the devices, informing him that he should have used a broker to import them.

He said upon arguing about the intended recipients of the tablets, as well as presenting his certificate from the Department of Friendly Societies, the officer told him it made no difference. He eventually had to pay US$250 in order to keep the tablets.

“I feel cheated and beaten up. That money was part of the sacrifice I made to treat some of the less fortunate in the Farm community. The Government keep saying they are asking persons to partner with them to ensure every child can have a learning device and on the other hand they are battering those who have good intentions to help,” he said.

“There are many others who would love to help in this vision, they have no charity status and they are not going to go through this headache and expense to help,” Azan pointed out.

Still simmering from what he deems is an unfair treatment, he said the Government needs to decide if it wants to help the children or line their coffers.

