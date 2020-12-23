Two additional COVID-19 deaths, 69 new cases

Jamaica on Tuesday recorded two more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 290.

The deceased are a 48-year-old male of a Westmoreland address and a 37-year-old female of a Hanover address.

The health ministry says both deaths were previously under investigation.

Meanwhile, one more fatality is being probed.

The Ministry noted that one case previously listed as under investigation was found to have recovered and later died of other unrelated causes.

Meanwhile, there were 69 new cases with ages ranging from eight to 87 years, pushing the total to 12,423 with 2,562 being active.

Of the new cases, 31 are males and 38 are females.

In the meantime, there were 149 more recoveries, increasing the total to 9,416.

Some 69 persons are in hospital with eight being moderately ill and seven critically ill.

Three hundred and fifty persons are in government quarantine, while 30,559 are at home.

